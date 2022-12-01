Miller Industries, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:MLR)

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd.
Miller Industries Stock Performance
Shares of MLR stock opened at $27.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.08 million, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Miller Industries has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $34.95.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Miller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Miller Industries
Miller Industries Company Profile
Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Miller Industries (MLR)
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.