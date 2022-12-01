Miller Industries, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:MLR)

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd.

Miller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MLR stock opened at $27.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.08 million, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Miller Industries has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $34.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Miller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Miller Industries

Miller Industries Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Miller Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,465 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Miller Industries by 27.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Miller Industries by 4.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Miller Industries during the first quarter valued at about $424,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

