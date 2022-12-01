MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Down to $11.81

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.81, but opened at $11.39. MINISO Group shares last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 5,721 shares traded.

MINISO Group Trading Down 6.4 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of -0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MINISO Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,928,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,038,000 after purchasing an additional 165,800 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 75,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 753,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 16,659 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 221.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,000,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 689,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 99.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 62,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products in the People's Republic of China and other countries in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

