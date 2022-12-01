Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Makes New $15.64 Million Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 52,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,641,000. Deere & Company makes up 2.3% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 920,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,413,000 after purchasing an additional 81,043 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 304.3% in the second quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 74.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 69.5% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,929 shares of company stock valued at $10,347,115. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday. Argus raised their target price on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.11.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $441.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $133.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.93. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

