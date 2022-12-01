Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,945 shares during the quarter. Crane accounts for 3.1% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Crane worth $21,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Crane by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,491,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $161,508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,668,000 after buying an additional 51,792 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,586,000 after buying an additional 32,515 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 656,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,060,000 after buying an additional 63,832 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crane by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 614,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,505,000 after purchasing an additional 35,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $106.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. Crane Holdings, Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.14 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.51 and a 200 day moving average of $95.56.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Crane had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $290,207.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,422.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $290,207.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,422.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 25,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $2,677,242.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,314,835.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,409 shares of company stock worth $15,809,162. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CR shares. StockNews.com cut Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

