Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Sells 7,148 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,148 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises approximately 3.8% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $26,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth $37,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth $45,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth $67,000. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

CP stock opened at $81.52 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.86.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.