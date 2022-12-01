Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Major Shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc Sells 64,745 Shares of Stock

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) major shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold 64,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $651,334.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,093,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,123,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

MFG opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $2.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,435,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,679,000 after purchasing an additional 502,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 30.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,100,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,617 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $9,695,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 12.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,126,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after acquiring an additional 457,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $2,692,000. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

