MKT Advisors LLC Buys 4,800 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

MKT Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 198.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 295.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 52.5% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ ILPT traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.95. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.97%.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

