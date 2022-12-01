MKT Advisors LLC Has $329,000 Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

MKT Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 124.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $254.98. The company had a trading volume of 418 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,072. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $217.12 and a 1 year high of $268.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.86 and a 200-day moving average of $237.62.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.