MKT Advisors LLC Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

MKT Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 0.7% of MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,241,000 after buying an additional 2,048,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,617 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $88,635,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,102,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,928,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,869,000 after purchasing an additional 193,018 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $131.27. 9,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,172. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.45. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

