MKT Advisors LLC Takes $203,000 Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

MKT Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.29. 26,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,313. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $158.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.78.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

