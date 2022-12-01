Modern Cinema Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOCI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Modern Cinema Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOCI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Modern Cinema Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MOCI remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday. Modern Cinema Group has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08.

Get Modern Cinema Group alerts:

About Modern Cinema Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Modern Cinema Group, Inc, a motion picture studio, provides co-operative financing, marketing, and distribution services. Its business model focuses on assisting multichannel video program distributors (MVPDs) with production of their own original content; and helping MVPDs to enhance revenues from profit participation.

Receive News & Ratings for Modern Cinema Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modern Cinema Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.