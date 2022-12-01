Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Lakeside Advisors INC.

Lakeside Advisors INC. grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 8,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.88. The stock had a trading volume of 119,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,514,779. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $92.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.75 and its 200-day moving average is $61.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mondelez International Company Profile

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. TheStreet lowered Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.94.

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.