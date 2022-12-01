Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has $66.52 Million Stock Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,751,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 432,000 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned about 0.15% of Takeda Pharmaceutical worth $66,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TAK. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $24,437,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 76.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,989,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,936,000 after purchasing an additional 862,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,021,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,265,000 after purchasing an additional 842,139 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 41.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,828,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after purchasing an additional 835,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,242,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,755,000 after purchasing an additional 509,886 shares in the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.1 %

TAK opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average is $13.77. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.68.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

