Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Sells 396 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD cut its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ES. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 88.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 92.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of ES stock opened at $85.15 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

