Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Sells 4,830 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lessened its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,830 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $16,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 257.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 504,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,113,000 after buying an additional 363,306 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,490,000 after purchasing an additional 187,845 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,037,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,870,000 after purchasing an additional 125,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,132,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,841,000 after purchasing an additional 78,763 shares during the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Down 0.3 %

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Shares of RDY opened at $56.15 on Thursday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12 month low of $47.88 and a 12 month high of $65.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.77 and its 200-day moving average is $53.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

