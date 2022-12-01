Montag & Caldwell LLC Acquires 46,716 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 46,716 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for approximately 1.8% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,855 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 592,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $79,770,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

NIKE Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE NKE traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.96. 105,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,692,343. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.97. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $173.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $172.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.56%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

