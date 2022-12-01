Montag & Caldwell LLC Acquires Shares of 20,856 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,856 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,039,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Intuit by 226.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 61,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

Intuit Trading Up 1.1 %

In other news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $4.40 on Thursday, reaching $411.99. The stock had a trading volume of 22,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,924. The company has a market cap of $116.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $397.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.81. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $697.27.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

