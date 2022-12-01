Montag & Caldwell LLC Boosts Stock Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. Sasco Capital Inc. CT grew its stake in Primo Water by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 121,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 49,180 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 180,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRMW shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Primo Water from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Primo Water in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primo Water has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of Primo Water stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,713. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Primo Water Co. has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $17.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.87 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -311.08%.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

