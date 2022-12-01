Montag & Caldwell LLC Cuts Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Montag & Caldwell LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,817 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up 2.1% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $14,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,675,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,160,908,000 after acquiring an additional 61,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,303,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,319,329,000 after acquiring an additional 149,496 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,159,706,000 after acquiring an additional 502,212 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,798,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,160,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $707,559,000 after acquiring an additional 108,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $250.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,882. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.92. The stock has a market cap of $64.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.22.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

