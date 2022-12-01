Montag & Caldwell LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Montag & Caldwell LLC cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 19.4% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 30,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 26.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 189,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,909,000 after purchasing an additional 40,037 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 215,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,969 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 204.3% in the second quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 10,299 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $302,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

KO stock remained flat at $63.61 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 131,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,444,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.20. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $275.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. HSBC lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

