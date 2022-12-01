Montag & Caldwell LLC Purchases 56 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,863,118,000 after purchasing an additional 106,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,525,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,369 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,269,000 after purchasing an additional 598,645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,873,000 after purchasing an additional 253,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,365,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,128,000 after purchasing an additional 47,502 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LH traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $241.28. 4,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,498. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $200.32 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.42 and a 200 day moving average of $234.36.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.