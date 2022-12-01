Montag & Caldwell LLC Trims Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Montag & Caldwell LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,537 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 3.0% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $20,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $108.64. The stock had a trading volume of 9,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,027. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $138.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.60 and a 200 day moving average of $98.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at $119,181,904.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,477 shares of company stock worth $11,889,614. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

