Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Short Interest Down 23.1% in November

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,510,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the October 31st total of 14,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mplx

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mplx by 3.9% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,221,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $589,465,000 after buying an additional 760,557 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 19.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,397,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $477,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,661 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 0.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,733,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,432,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 7.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,223,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,781,000 after purchasing an additional 425,425 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 6.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,266,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $174,758,000 after purchasing an additional 319,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Mplx to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

Mplx Price Performance

Mplx Increases Dividend

MPLX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,957. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.77. Mplx has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $35.49. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Further Reading

