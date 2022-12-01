MSD Acquisition (NASDAQ:MSDA) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.03

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 1824 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

MSD Acquisition Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87.

Institutional Trading of MSD Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MSD Acquisition by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in MSD Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in MSD Acquisition by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,569,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MSD Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in MSD Acquisition by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,015,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 12,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

MSD Acquisition Company Profile

MSD Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

