MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPR) CEO Purchases $12,500.00 in Stock

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPR – Get Rating) CEO John Hasan Ruiz purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,489. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Hasan Ruiz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 17th, John Hasan Ruiz bought 19,455 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $20,038.65.

MSP Recovery Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ MSPR opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.14. MSP Recovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $11.70.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of MSP Recovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in MSP Recovery in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on MSP Recovery in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

MSP Recovery Company Profile

MSP Recovery, Inc operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It also provides Chase to pay service to assist its healthcare provider clients to identify in the first instance the proper primary insurer at the point of care and thereby avoid making a wrongful payment; and LifeWallet, a platform designed to locate and organize users' medical records.

