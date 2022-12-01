MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €280.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) received a €280.00 ($288.66) price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 39.72% from the stock’s previous close.

MTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($257.73) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €240.00 ($247.42) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays set a €239.00 ($246.39) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €215.00 ($221.65) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($206.19) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

MTU Aero Engines Price Performance

MTX traded up €3.00 ($3.09) during trading on Thursday, hitting €200.40 ($206.60). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of €149.20 ($153.81) and a twelve month high of €221.10 ($227.94). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €173.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is €178.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

