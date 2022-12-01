Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $260.58

Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 260.58 ($3.12) and traded as low as GBX 259.80 ($3.11). Mulberry Group shares last traded at GBX 285 ($3.41), with a volume of 9,527 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Mulberry Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Mulberry Group alerts:

Mulberry Group Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of £155.00 million and a P/E ratio of 755.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 225.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 260.56.

Mulberry Group Company Profile

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fashion accessories and clothing in the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides briefcases, messenger bags, and backpacks; wallets, and purses and pouches; sunglasses, scarves, gloves and hats, belts, cufflinks, keyrings, and shoes; jewelry, organisers, leather care, and care products; gifts; and luggage, holdalls, bag, and other travel accessories for men and women, as well as ready-to-wear and eyewear products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mulberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mulberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.