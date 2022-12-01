Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.00

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $31.97, with a volume of 48848 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MURGY shares. Barclays increased their target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €278.00 ($286.60) to €320.00 ($329.90) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lowered Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €255.00 ($262.89) to €270.00 ($278.35) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €306.00 ($315.46) to €316.00 ($325.77) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €243.00 ($250.52) to €290.00 ($298.97) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.38.

The company has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.74.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

