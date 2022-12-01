Myles Bosman Sells 1,700 Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Stock

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.42, for a total value of C$14,314.00.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Birchcliff Energy stock traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.62. 915,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,326. The company has a market cap of C$2.82 billion and a PE ratio of 4.30. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.38.

Birchcliff Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Birchcliff Energy

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities raised shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.22.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

