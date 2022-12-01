Najeeb Ghauri Purchases 7,500 Shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Stock

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) CEO Najeeb Ghauri bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $22,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 816,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,468. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NetSol Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NTWK stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.08. 26,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,762. NetSol Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $4.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.54 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About NetSol Technologies

A number of research firms have commented on NTWK. StockNews.com began coverage on NetSol Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered NetSol Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

