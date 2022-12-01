National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT Lowered to C$105.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.50% from the company’s previous close.

NA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark cut their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$109.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$104.25.

Shares of NA stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$95.89. 565,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,449. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$91.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$90.60. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$82.16 and a 52 week high of C$104.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.29 billion and a PE ratio of 9.86.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest bought 348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$96.03 per share, with a total value of C$33,418.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,523,419.92.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

