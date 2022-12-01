National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Managed Asset Portfolios LLC

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC reduced its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 67,286 shares during the period. National Fuel Gas accounts for about 5.1% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC owned about 0.53% of National Fuel Gas worth $32,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,208,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $701,355,000 after acquiring an additional 822,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 20.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $504,599,000 after buying an additional 1,252,192 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,293,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,837,000 after buying an additional 63,496 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,364,000 after buying an additional 27,088 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,805,000 after buying an additional 69,562 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

NYSE:NFG traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.56. 1,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,335. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $57.70 and a one year high of $75.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.94%.

NFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading

