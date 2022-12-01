Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Short Interest Update

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a growth of 135.6% from the October 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Naturgy Energy Group Trading Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:GASNY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.59. The company had a trading volume of 17,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,586. Naturgy Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43.

Naturgy Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.0589 dividend. This is a positive change from Naturgy Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 3.27%.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, Supply, and Rest segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the sea transport business; management of the gas pipelines and conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

