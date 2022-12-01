Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Morgan Stanley

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NAVI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Navient to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Compass Point lowered their target price on Navient to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.39.

NAVI stock opened at $16.57 on Thursday. Navient has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.53, a current ratio of 12.32 and a quick ratio of 12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.18.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Navient had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.19 million. Research analysts anticipate that Navient will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Navient by 5.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Navient by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Navient by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Navient by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 70,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Navient by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

