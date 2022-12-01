nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Needham & Company LLC

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NCNO. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on nCino from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of nCino from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on nCino in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

NCNO stock opened at $26.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.10. nCino has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 0.44.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. nCino had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $99.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Rudow sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $356,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,961 shares in the company, valued at $5,242,677.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,213 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $40,950.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,439.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $356,070.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,677.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,005 shares of company stock worth $883,149. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in nCino by 7.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,806,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,149,000 after buying an additional 733,676 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in nCino by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,370 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in nCino by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,774,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,585 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in nCino by 187.2% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,594,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,628 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in nCino by 29.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,095,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,602,000 after purchasing an additional 704,230 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

