nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.17–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $403.00 million-$404.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $402.59 million. nCino also updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.05)-(0.04) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $26.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.10. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. nCino had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $99.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that nCino will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

NCNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on nCino from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on nCino from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on nCino from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank started coverage on nCino in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a sector outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie restated an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.82.

In other news, CFO David Rudow sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $356,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,677.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 4,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $117,305.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,718.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $356,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,961 shares in the company, valued at $5,242,677.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,005 shares of company stock valued at $883,149 in the last ninety days. 37.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. UBS Group AG raised its stake in nCino by 218.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of nCino by 47.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of nCino by 414.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of nCino by 29.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

