Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.92

Ncondezi Energy Limited (LON:NCCL – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.92 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.75 ($0.01). Ncondezi Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.78 ($0.01), with a volume of 388,216 shares traded.

Ncondezi Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.11. The company has a market capitalization of £3.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55.

About Ncondezi Energy

Ncondezi Energy Limited, a power development company, focuses on the phased development of thermal coal power plant and mine project in Mozambique. It operates through C&I Solar PV and Battery Storage Project; and Power Project and Mine Project segments. The company develops a 300MW integrated power plant and mine to produce and supply electricity to the Mozambican market.

