NEAR Protocol Price Hits $1.71 on Top Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.43 billion and approximately $107.60 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.71 or 0.00010120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00076354 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00060262 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00024548 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000290 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005319 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000278 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000126 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 832,532,428 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 832,532,428 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.73525886 USD and is up 3.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 203 active market(s) with $117,383,256.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.