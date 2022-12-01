Neblio Price Up 35.5% Over Last 7 Days (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. During the last week, Neblio has traded up 35.5% against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can now be bought for approximately $2.19 or 0.00012773 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a total market cap of $43.17 million and $7.07 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Neblio Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,681,468 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

