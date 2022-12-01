NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.30-$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.44 billion-$6.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.78 billion. NetApp also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.30-5.50 EPS.

NetApp Stock Down 5.8 %

NTAP stock opened at $67.61 on Thursday. NetApp has a 52 week low of $60.56 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Get NetApp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NTAP. Evercore ISI increased their target price on NetApp to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on NetApp from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.58.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 94.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 10.3% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.