NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.25-1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.525-1.675 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion. NetApp also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.30-$5.50 EPS.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $67.70 on Thursday. NetApp has a twelve month low of $60.56 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NetApp from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.58.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,143,331,000 after acquiring an additional 294,399 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in NetApp by 6.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,077 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $171,649,000 after acquiring an additional 117,651 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,703,167 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $141,363,000 after acquiring an additional 39,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 24.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,182,739 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $77,162,000 after acquiring an additional 235,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

