Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Increased by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,317 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,838 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $14,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Netflix by 526,574.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,163,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,790 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,875,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,617 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Netflix by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,659,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,370,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,860 shares during the period. Finally, Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in Netflix by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 2,790,355 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,045,239,000 after purchasing an additional 973,158 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $13.41 on Thursday, hitting $318.94. 101,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,134,768. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $263.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.13. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $675.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Pivotal Research raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.32.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

