Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by McDonough Capital Management Inc

McDonough Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,759 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $26,000. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in Netflix by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Netflix by 483.3% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in Netflix by 20,000.0% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $13.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $318.94. 101,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,134,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $675.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $263.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.13.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

