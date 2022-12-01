NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC) Short Interest Down 35.1% in November

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the October 31st total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroOne Medical Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NeuroOne Medical Technologies by 10.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 22,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ NMTC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 149,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,113. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of -0.43. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $3.18.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders.

