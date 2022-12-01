New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the October 31st total of 5,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NGD shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $1.25 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.42.

New Gold Stock Up 2.7 %

NGD stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.14. 148,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,357,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38. New Gold has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $2.02. The company has a market cap of $777.80 million, a P/E ratio of -22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of New Gold by 6.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 69,315,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385,529 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in New Gold by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,830,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,009,000 after purchasing an additional 602,263 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in New Gold by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421,488 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in New Gold by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 15,625,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 11.5% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,250,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,326 shares during the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

