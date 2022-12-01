NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 3,883 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $16,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $31,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $32,000. Schubert & Co increased its position in Mastercard by 91.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 419.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard stock opened at $357.50 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $343.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.35.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

