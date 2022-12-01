NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 562,515 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 167.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 899,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 562,515 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $14,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 343.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SH opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.89. ProShares Short S&P500 has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $17.71.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

