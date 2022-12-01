NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $10.04 Million Stock Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,876 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $10,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 14,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COMT stock opened at $37.85 on Thursday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.49.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.