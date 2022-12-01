NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $13.44 Million Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 900.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,461 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $13,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,984,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,330,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 51.3% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 13,581 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 84.6% in the second quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 242,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,395,000 after purchasing an additional 111,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 519.4% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 37,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 31,556 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $108.19 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.24 and a 1-year high of $110.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.92.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.