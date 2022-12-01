NewEdge Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,289 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $7,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 183.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000.

IYW stock opened at $81.42 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $69.49 and a 12-month high of $117.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.99.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

